NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 19

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today conducted a raid at a money changer’s shop in Gur Mandi here in connection with the recent recovery of 20 kg of heroin from Sandeep Singh from the Dugri area.

The NCB team conducted a search at the shop for over three hours and also questioned the shop owner. NCB officials did not entertain any media queries.

Sources said the NCB had received a tip-off that some money changer of Ludhiana was involved in drug and hawala racket due to which they came to verify the role of the shopkeeper.

Later when the NCB team was leaving the spot, they did not answer any media queries. The NCB team was accompanied by Kotwali police officials.

The money changer told mediapersons that “The NCB had also brought Sandeep along in the raid but they did not find any connection with the drug or hawala racket.”

Notably, earlier there were rumours that the NIA had conducted the raid. But later, it came to fore that the NCB had conducted the same.