Home / Ludhiana / NCC annual training camp ends

NCC annual training camp ends

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:07 AM Jun 27, 2025 IST
Cadets during a cultural evening on the concluding day of the annual training camp in Ludhiana.
The annual training camp (ATC-54) organised by 3 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC, Ludhiana, from June 17 to 26 at Khalsa College for Women culminated with a vibrant cultural evening under the leadership of Colonel RS Chauhan, Commanding Officer. The event was graced by chief guest Brigadier PS Cheema, SM, VSM, Group Commander, NCC, Group HQ, Ludhiana, who praised the cadets for their discipline, determination and nationalistic spirit.

The evening was also graced by Kamaljeet Garewal, Principal, Khalsa College for Women. Over the 10-day camp, cadets underwent rigorous training in drill, weapon handling, self-defence and participated in seminars on cybersecurity, disaster management and social responsibility. These activities contributed significantly to their leadership development, physical endurance and team-building skills. The cultural evening showcased the cadets’ growth and confidence through captivating folk dances, songs and skits, reflecting their transformation into disciplined, responsible and empowered young citizens—truly embodying the spirit and purpose of the NCC training.

