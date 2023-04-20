NCC cadets, MC hold cleanliness drive along canal

Ludhiana, April 19
The MC in association with NCC cadets from 3rd Punjab Battalion organised a cleanliness drive on the banks of Sidhwan canal on Wednesday.
As many as 63 cadets participated in the drive, which was organised near the Gill road canal bridge. The participants collected plastic waste dumped on banks of the canal and appealed to residents to stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items. Residents were requested to hand over segregated dry and wet waste to garbage collectors.
