NCC cadets raise awareness on blood donation

Ludhiana, June 16
The 1 Pb R&V SQN NCC organised an all-girls cadet rally to mark World Blood Donation Day to raise awareness among the public about the benefits of blood donation. The candidates began the march from the NCC unit in Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU).
They went around the campus and then approached the Rishi Nagar area to interact with the general public and exhorted them to go for blood donation as it can help save someone’s life. Their misconceptions about the blood donation were attended to by the cadets and the associate NCC officers of the unit.
People were told that they can donate blood every three to four months and it does not impact their health. Capt Dr Nitin Dev Singh and Lt Dr PP Dubey motivated the cadets to participate in blood donation camps and donate the vital fluid. GADVASU VC Inderjeet Singh appreciated the efforts of students. — TNS
