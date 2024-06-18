NCC camp organised

Khalsa college for women
Ludhiana: A 10-day NCC camp was organised at Khalsa College for Women from June 7-16 under the stewardship of Col R S Chuhan, College Director Dr Mukti Gill and Associate NCC Officer Capt Paramjeet Kaur. In this camp, 402 girl cadets from 13 different institutions participated. The aim of the camp was to give the young girl cadets an experience of army life and to inculcate the spirit of patriotism in them along with fulfilling the requirement of NCC ‘B’ and ‘C’ Certificate examination. The camp was organised on the premises of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines.
