NCC ensures holistic growth, prepares kids for life beyond university

An honorary rank of Colonel was recently conferred on JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. He was also appointed Colonel Commandant of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

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In conversation with Manav Mander, Gill shares the importance of the NCC in instilling discipline in students’ lives. EXCERPTS:

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How do you view the significance of the honorary rank of Colonel, personally and for the university?

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It is a proud moment for me and the institution. Earlier, the title was conferred on KS Aulakh, former V-C of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). At the veterinary university here, nobody had received this honour. Only the V-C of a veterinary university in Maharashtra has the title. Personally, it is very special as I was an NCC cadet for three years in my student days, from 1977 to 1979. Many of my family members are in the Army, and Param Vir Chakra awardee Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon was my cousin. This rank is an emotional feeling for me.

The Remount & Veterinary Squadron has been an integral part of the university since 2006. What has been its contribution in shaping cadets over the decades?

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The motto of NCC is ‘unity and discipline’. It has helped in instilling discipline among the students and a sense of patriotism, which is very crucial in present times. The squadron has become a symbol of pride, encouraging students to embrace responsibility and service. It teaches the cadets discipline, which the younger generation is going astray from.

More than 50 cadets from the university have joined the armed forces. What has been the institute’s role in nurturing leadership and service?

NCC is compulsory for the first three years for every student, and it plays a vital role in building their overall personality. The early morning training, camps and horse-riding sessions contribute to shaping discipline, self-confidence and leadership. The experiences prepare students for the armed forces and life beyond the university, where confidence and a service-oriented mind are equally important.

The NCC cadets have consistently excelled in equestrian and parade events. How do you see their achievements reflecting on the institution?

Their success is a matter of immense pride for the university. The cadets embody discipline, skill and leadership, which are the very values NCC stands for. When our students win medals in dressage and showjumping, or lead the Prime Minister’s rally parade, it showcases their talent and highlights the rigorous training and support system at the university. It motivates other students to aim higher and strengthens the university’s reputation nationally.

What role does NCC play in shaping the character and confidence of students?

NCC is not just about physical training; it is about holistic development. Early morning parades, camps and horse-riding sessions instil discipline, punctuality and resilience. Students learn teamwork, leadership and communication skills, which are vital in any profession. The confidence they gain from performing at national-level events or interacting with senior officers stays with them for life, preparing them to face challenges with courage.

What is your vision for strengthening NCC and creating opportunities for students?

My vision is to expand the scope of NCC training here by introducing more specialised modules, enhancing equestrian facilities and encouraging greater participation in national camps. I want to see more of our cadets joining the armed forces and excelling in leadership roles. At the same time, NCC should continue to nurture responsible citizens who contribute positively to society. We will ensure that every student feels proud to wear the NCC uniform and carry forward its motto of ‘unity and discipline’.

How do you see the synergy between the university’s academic environment and NCC training?

Veterinary science demands compassion, discipline and resilience — qualities that the NCC instils naturally. The cadets learn to balance rigorous academics with demanding training schedules, which strengthens their time management and perseverance. This synergy ensures that our graduates are skilled professionals as well as responsible citizens ready to serve the society.

What message would you like to give to young students aspiring to join NCC?

I would say that NCC is not just a uniform or a parade ground; it is a way of life. It teaches you discipline, patriotism and leadership, which will remain with you forever. Whether you join the armed forces or pursue another career, the values of NCC will guide you in becoming a confident, compassionate and responsible individual.