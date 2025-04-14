DT
Home / Ludhiana / NDA exam conducted

NDA exam conducted

The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examinsation 2025 was held on Sunday at various centres across Ludhiana. The exams were held in morning and evening sessions. There were 10 centres in the city. In the morning session...
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:15 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examinsation 2025 was held on Sunday at various centres across Ludhiana. The exams were held in morning and evening sessions.

There were 10 centres in the city. In the morning session out of the total 3,086 candidates who had registered for the exam, 2,149 appeared and 937 were absent.

In the evening session also there were 10 centres and 3,086 candidates had registered, out of which 2,140 were present and 946 failed to appear.

A joint entrance exam, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), it is a pathway for aspiring candidates to join the Indian armed forces, namely Army, Navy, and Air Force.

