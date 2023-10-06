NDRF employee goes missing from Ladhowal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 5

A 30-year-old man employed with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Ladhowal has mysteriously gone missing. Sohas Gaikwad, a resident of Haider Colony in Haibowal Kalan, Ludhiana, has been missing since October 3.

Anuradha Gaikwad, his wife, filed a complaint with the police, stating that when she woke up around 6:30 am on October 3, she noticed her husband was not at home. Initially, she assumed that he had gone for his usual morning physical training. However, he has not returned home since then. She suspects that her husband might had been held captive by an unidentified individual for personal interests.

Sub-inspector Om Parkash, the investigating officer, said they were actively pursuing the case and making efforts to locate Sohas. He said they had checked the CCTV footage but as of now, there was no information about his whereabouts.

In the meantime, a case had been registered against an unidentified person under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Haibowal police station.