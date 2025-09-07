NDRF motorboats begin patrolling in Sutlej

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in coordination with the Ludhiana police has deployed two motorboats in the Sutlej near Ladhowal to prevent any untoward incident in the imminent flood situation.

Advertisement

It is learnt that today is the last day of immersion of idols of Lord Ganesha and NDRF teams, along with the police, have also intensified patrolling on the banks to prevent devotees from going deep in the river for immersing idols. Boats were deployed on Saturday morning and on each boat, NDRF jawans, who are also stated to be perfect swimmers, are conducting patrolling.

Station House Officer, Ladhowal police station, sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur told The Tribune that the police had already increased vigil on the banks of the Sutlej for the past two days as devotees were trying to enter the river where water current was strong or going near blind points where the depth of the water body could not be judged.

Advertisement

“On Saturday, two motorboats were deployed in the river by NDRF on the request of the police. The NDRF jawans are patrolling in the Sutlej to prevent devotees from going deep into the river. Though the police have already stationed personnel at several points where devotees are not allowed to immerse idols due to safety reasons, the motorboats are like an added safety for the devotees to prevent any tragedy,” the SHO said.

She said some people also roam on the banks of the Sutlej without any reason or for clicking photos, hence, putting their lives at risk. The NDRF jawans patrolling on motorboats and police personnel doing foot patrolling on the banks are keeping tabs on such activities to prevent any mishap.

Advertisement

The flood situation in the state has disheartened devotees celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Celebrations of the immersion of Lord Ganesh idol, which used to be done with huge pomp and show, has now been toned down by devotees due to the strictness by the district administration and deployment of policemen to prevent devotees from getting near points at the river where water current is strong and prevent any mishap. Since Saturday was the last day to immerse the idols, as per sources, compared to last year, lesser number of people have visited the Sutlej for the rituals as most of them opted to immerse idols in canals.