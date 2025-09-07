DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / NDRF motorboats begin patrolling in Sutlej

NDRF motorboats begin patrolling in Sutlej

Jawans ensure safety of devotees also on last day of immersing Lord Ganesha’s idols
article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Devotees perform rituals on the riverbank, near Ladhowal, before immersing the idol of Lord Ganesha in the river. Ashwani Dhiman
Advertisement

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in coordination with the Ludhiana police has deployed two motorboats in the Sutlej near Ladhowal to prevent any untoward incident in the imminent flood situation.

Advertisement

It is learnt that today is the last day of immersion of idols of Lord Ganesha and NDRF teams, along with the police, have also intensified patrolling on the banks to prevent devotees from going deep in the river for immersing idols. Boats were deployed on Saturday morning and on each boat, NDRF jawans, who are also stated to be perfect swimmers, are conducting patrolling.

Station House Officer, Ladhowal police station, sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur told The Tribune that the police had already increased vigil on the banks of the Sutlej for the past two days as devotees were trying to enter the river where water current was strong or going near blind points where the depth of the water body could not be judged.

Advertisement

NDRF divers patrol in the Sutlej, near Ladhowal, on Saturday. Himanshu Mahajan

“On Saturday, two motorboats were deployed in the river by NDRF on the request of the police. The NDRF jawans are patrolling in the Sutlej to prevent devotees from going deep into the river. Though the police have already stationed personnel at several points where devotees are not allowed to immerse idols due to safety reasons, the motorboats are like an added safety for the devotees to prevent any tragedy,” the SHO said.

She said some people also roam on the banks of the Sutlej without any reason or for clicking photos, hence, putting their lives at risk. The NDRF jawans patrolling on motorboats and police personnel doing foot patrolling on the banks are keeping tabs on such activities to prevent any mishap.

Advertisement

The flood situation in the state has disheartened devotees celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Celebrations of the immersion of Lord Ganesh idol, which used to be done with huge pomp and show, has now been toned down by devotees due to the strictness by the district administration and deployment of policemen to prevent devotees from getting near points at the river where water current is strong and prevent any mishap. Since Saturday was the last day to immerse the idols, as per sources, compared to last year, lesser number of people have visited the Sutlej for the rituals as most of them opted to immerse idols in canals.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts