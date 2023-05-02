NDRF rescued 7 of family who locked themselves in panic

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 1

A team of the 13th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Ladhowal, led by Deputy Commandant Dev Raj, had rescued seven members of a family on Sunday. They had locked themselves inside the room near the gas leak spot in panic.

The family was facing some minor health issues due to the gas leak.

Talking to The Tribune on Monday, Deputy Commandant Dev Raj said after getting alert from the authorities, he and his team had reached Giaspura around 9.40 am. The NDRF team’s priority was to evacuate the people and rescue those who were stuck in their houses.

While combing nearby houses and other establishments for precautionary purposes, they came across a room on the first floor of some shops, about 50m away from the place of incident. The NDRF team suspected the presence of some people inside the room. But despite knocking when nobody opened the door, they feared that some people might be lying unconscious inside the room or they might breathed their last.

“We, however, convinced them to open the door and were shocked to see a panicked husband and wife and their five daughters inside the room. They were not unconscious but were visibly looking sick. We shifted them to a safer place,” Dev Raj said.

Had they not been shifted out of the room, they might have faced some serious health issues, said the Deputy Commandant.

On being asked why they (family) locked them inside the room, they said they were frightened from the development as several people died in their neighbourhood and officials were forcing people to leave their houses.

“We locked ourselves as we did not want to leave the place, though we all family members were sensing some nasty chemical smell in the air,” the rescued family members told the National Disaster Response Force officials.