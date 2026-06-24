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Home / Ludhiana / NDRF trains Ludhiana water supply project workers in disaster preparedness

NDRF trains Ludhiana water supply project workers in disaster preparedness

Engineers, supervisors and workers engaged in the World Bank and AIIB-funded project in Ludhiana trained

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:19 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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NDRF personnel and trainees during a camp in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
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The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a comprehensive training and awareness camp, along with live demonstrations, for workers of the surface water supply project.

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The engineers, supervisors and workers engaged in the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)-funded project were trained to enhance their disaster response capabilities, promote safety awareness and equip them with necessary lifesaving skills for handling emergency situations at project sites.

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During the session, NDRF experts provided practical demonstrations and hands-on training on a diverse range of emergency response techniques. Participants were trained in one-man rescue using the crutch technique, blood stopping and bleeding control methods and first aid management of arm dislocation injuries. Detailed demonstrations were conducted on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and preparation of emergency stretchers for evacuation during disaster situations.

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Special emphasis was laid on earthquake preparedness, including survival techniques, evacuation procedures and safety measures to be adopted before, during and after seismic events.

The NDRF team conducted awareness sessions on flood management and rescue operations, highlighting practical approaches for minimising risks and ensuring public safety.

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Superintending engineer (SE project) Parul Goyal said regular safety training and capacity-building programmes were an integral part of the project’s environmental, social, health and safety framework.

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