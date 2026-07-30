Nearly 2 years on, FIR filed over missing Bengal man

Nearly two years after a West Bengal native went missing under mysterious circumstances, the Doraha police have finally registered an FIR following persistent efforts by the victim’s family, who alleged inaction on the part of the police. The FIR was registered on Tuesday at the Doraha police station.

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Surjit (43), a resident of Salanpur in Asansol, West Bengal, residing near Doraha, worked at a factory in Kanech village in Sahnewal for over three years before he disappeared in September 2024. Complainant Soma Maji, the victim’s sister, said Surjit last called his mother on September 11, 2024, from his mobile, contact was lost afterwards.

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“While the number was active, an unidentified person answered once on September 17 but did not speak,” his sister said.

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It was on September 23, 2024, that they received a call from an unknown number. The caller said Surjit had been arrested by the Doraha police and demanded money for his release, then the person disconnected the call. Later, we lodged a complaint at Asansol, after which we were sent to the Doraha police.

The complainant said the Doraha police accompanied her husband to Surjit’s residence and workplace in Sahnewal but nothing was found.

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A Zero FIR was eventually lodged at the Salanpur police station in West Bengal in November 2024. However, it took nearly two years for the case to be transferred and an FIR registered in Punjab.

ASI Satpal Singh said the case was complex and required deeper scrutiny.