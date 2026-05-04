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Home / Ludhiana / Nearly 5,000 candidates sit for NEET UG at 15 centres in city

Nearly 5,000 candidates sit for NEET UG at 15 centres in city

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:58 AM May 04, 2026 IST
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Students and parents outside an exam centre in Ludhiana on Sunday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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Nearly 5,000 students appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) at 15 centres in the city. The centres were at various government schools and colleges and the exam was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

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Administration officials said the exam was conducted smoothly and without incident, ensuring a fair environment for all aspirants.

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To ensure transparency and discipline, the administration deployed observers, duty magistrates, and nodal officers at each centre.

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Administration officials said special care was taken to provide essential facilities, such as security, drinking water and electricity. The entry gates were closed at 1.30 pm. The candidates were frisked and subjected to mandatory biometric verification before entering the examination hall. In cases where biometric verification could not be completed due to technical or physical reasons, students were permitted entry after submitting a written undertaking provided at the centre.

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