Nearly three years on, Ludhiana MC yet to float tenders for six major parking lots

Nearly three years have passed since the contracts of six major Municipal Corporation (MC) parking lots were due for a fresh auction, yet the civic body continues to grant extensions to the existing contractor despite repeated complaints of overcharging and alleged violations.

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Over the years, commuters have repeatedly flagged issues such as charging above approved rates, absence of mandatory rate boards, parking attendants without uniforms, illegal collection of parking charges from roadside vendors and refusal to issue receipts. While residents and Opposition leaders allege that the continued extensions point to an alleged nexus between officials and political leaders, the MC is yet to explain why fresh tenders for some of its busiest parking sites have still not been floated.

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The six parking sites — Multi-Level Parking at Zone A (near Mata Rani Chowk), Feroze Gandhi Market, Sarabha Nagar Market, Bhadaur House, BRS Nagar Market and Model Town Extension Market — were allotted through an e-auction in October 2022 for a one-year period. After the contract expired in October 2023, the MC initially granted a three-month extension. However, instead of floating fresh tenders, the civic body continued extending the same contract after every few months, allowing the contractor to remain in operation for nearly three years.

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The Feroze Gandhi Market parking caters to visitors to commercial establishments, banks and offices while the multi-level parking near Mata Rani Chowk serves one of the city’s most congested commercial belts. Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension and BRS Nagar markets attract thousands of shoppers every day, making them key revenue-generating parking sites for the MC.

Despite their importance, commuters allege that little has changed on the ground except repeated complaints. Several complaints have also been made regarding rude behaviour of attendants and arguments with visitors.

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Municipal officials had on earlier occasions imposed penalties on the contractor over overcharging complaints and even prepared a report recommending cancellation of the contract after repeated violations. However, no cancellation followed and the same contractor continued to operate through successive extensions.

Jagjot Singh, a city resident, who had earlier submitted a video recording to the MC allegedly showing overcharging by parking attendants, said: “I personally submitted a video proof to the Municipal Corporation and expected strict action. Months have passed but nothing has happened. If there is evidence and still no action is taken, it raises serious questions about the enforcement mechanism.”

Another resident, Rajesh Kumar, who frequently visits Feroze Gandhi Market, said: “If the contractor has violated conditions repeatedly, why the MC continues to extend the contract instead of holding a transparent auction?”

Opposition leaders and residents have alleged that the repeated extensions point towards an alleged nexus between influential persons and sections of the civic administration. They questioned why fresh tenders have not been floated despite the passage of over three years and repeated assurances from successive MC Commissioners that a fresh e-auction would be held soon. Officials have maintained on several occasions that the tender process was under preparation but no final auction has taken place so far.

Residents have demanded that the civic body should conduct fresh e-auctions, fix responsibility for the delay and initiate action wherever contract conditions have been violated.

MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said: “We have passed the agenda of floating tenders of six major parking lots in a recent F&CC meeting and soon, a parking lot tender will be allotted.”