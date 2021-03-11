Need to check elder abuse in society, say social activists

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 21

Office-bearers and activists of various social organisations announced a coordinated movement to revive losing glory of senior citizens in society and families.

An announcement in this regard was made during the concluding session of a function held by the local unit of the Rotary Club at MGMN Senior Secondary School on Sunday. Aarhtia Association president Surinder Kuradchhapa was the chief guest and former president of the association Dr Puneet Dhawan presided over the function.

Organising workshops and seminars to increase awareness about issues affecting elderly persons and involving senior citizens in regular projects of social causes were among strategies drafted for restoring the esteem of once leaders of the society.

Convener of the project Ajay Jain said social activists led by Surinder Pal Sofat had launched a coordinated movement to check elder abuse in society in general and families in particular.

The speakers regretted that the society had failed to comprehend positive elements of western culture during the past decades. Appreciating that former president of the United States Ronald Reagan had officially founded World Senior Citizen’s Day in 1988, Dhawan and Sofat argued that governments of less-developed countries too should have laid emphasis on restoration of the lost glory of elderly persons by implementing relevant laws. “Instead of observing a single day, we should organise programmes throughout the year where life studies of elders and personal experiences should be shared,” said Sofat, maintaining that solutions to problems of elders should also be offered in case of need.

The organisers felicitated outstanding performing senior citizens on the occasion.