Need to create separate council for growth of veterinary sector: Expert

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 1

A two-day convocation-cum-scientific convention on “Strategies for enhancing productivity of dairy animals”, jointly organised by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and National Academy of Veterinary Sciences, India (NAVS), was inaugurated here today.

The academy governing council conducted the award ceremony. A total of four academy awards, 35 fellowships, eight associate fellowships and 26 memberships were bestowed.

While Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying was the chief guest at the event, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, State Minister for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development and Food Processing, was the guest of honour.

Dr Umesh Chandra Sharma, president, Veterinary Council of India, stressed upon the need of a health concept and creation of a separate Indian council for proper funding and growth of the veterinary sector.

Dr DVR Prakash Rao, president of NAVS, briefed about the role of the academy for the growth of the animal husbandry sector, releasing different policy papers in context to different livestock and poultry diseases and emphasised the state of the sector at national and global levels. He emphasised the need for entrepreneurship development in the sector and the need for policy intervention for creation of a separate research council for veterinary and fishery sciences.

Khuddian underlined the contribution of state agriculture and animal husbandry in the national economy. He also stressed upon the growing swine farming, presence of breeds of different livestock like Murrah, Nili Ravi and Beetal in the state. He urged the Central Government for policy interventions to prohibit milk adulteration, causing harm to human health.

Rupala lauded the contribution of vet varsity in the upliftment of dairy and fishery farmers through generation and outreach of novel technologies. He was enthused over visiting various farms, multi-speciality veterinary hospital and farmer information centre as a help desk for farmers.

He talked about the current policies of the Centre like mobile veterinary vans for livestock farming community.