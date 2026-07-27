Need to take better care of fruit plants as high mercury, low humidity can adversely impact yield, say experts

The high temperatures in summers, combined with relatively low humidity, can negatively impact fruit plants, said experts from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here, urging farmers across the state to take extra care of their crop in this time.

According to the experts, the weather conditions can lead to losses in citrus, mango, litchi, pear, peach, plum and other crops that are in the fruiting stage. They say the crops need special attention during summer because the hot, sweltering weather can adversely affect yield and quality of produce if proper crop management practices are not followed.

Young plants may also die as a result of the extreme heat as they lack well-established root system to compensate for the water loss through transpiration during these months, the experts said, highlighting that the rate at which plants transpire increases significantly, increasing the need for irrigation.

“Sensitive plants like baramasi lemon exhibit signs of sunburn and sunscald, particularly on the southern side of the trees. Baramasi lemon and litchi fruits also exhibit fruit drop and cracking because of the extreme heat. Fruit drop, leaf abscission, bark drying, fruit cracking, sunburn and scalding of branches, twigs and fruits are typical symptoms under such circumstances,” said Manveen Kaur, extension specialist (fruits) from the PAU.

Additionally, intense solar radiation may harm the main stem of plants with poorly developed plant canopies. High temperatures and low humidity cause stem bark splitting, defoliation and eventually, drying of plants. The bearing trees might also suffer due to rising temperatures — early fruit drop in citrus and bark splitting in fruit trees may occur if plants are not properly protected, said Jagdish Kumar Arora, extension scientist (plant pathology).

According to the experts, high yield and quality are essential for growers and any disparity on the farmer’s part during the summer could result in financial losses.

Need more irrigation

They said it is necessary to use high-quality water for irrigation at 10-day intervals in order to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures. Citrus may experience an early fruit drop due to inadequate irrigation, and peaches and plums experience a decline in fruit size and quality.

Arora said some early varieties of peach, such as partap, shan-i-Punjab and early grande, require irrigation at every three to four days. Plums need irrigation every four to five days and pear every week.

Whitewash plant trunks

The most important method for protecting trunks of fruit plants from sun damage is whitewashing. The lower bare trunk portion of fruit plants should be white washed in April. An effective whitewash can be prepared by mixing 25 kg slaked lime in 100 litres of water. Add 500 g of copper sulphate to protect main stems from fungal diseases and 500 g of gum suresh to increase durability of the whitewash mixture. Gum suresh can be dissolved in hot water before being added to the mixture. Repeat the whitewashing in the coming months, if necessary, advise the experts.

Further, wind brakes can be planted on the western side of orchards to prevent damage from hot winds. A windbreak should be planted before the establishment of orchards. Eucalyptus, mango seedlings, jamun seedlings, arjun, shisham and mulberry trees, among others, can be grown as windbreaks.

“Wrapping the lower portion of the trunks of fruit trees with old gunny bags or other farm waste material, such as parali (rice straw) or khori (sugarcane thrash) is effective for preventing heat injury to trunks, particularly young plants,” said Arora.

The experts say weeds in orchards pose a significant challenge due to their strong competition with fruit trees for essential resources, such as nutrients and water.

The application of mulch in orchards offers several advantages, including weed control, preservation of soil moisture, augmentation of soil organic matter, enhancement of soil structure and improvement of nutrient levels. Paddy straw mulching is a highly efficient method for controlling weeds, preserving moisture and regulating soil temperature, advised Kaur.