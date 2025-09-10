Neelon Canal: A steady stream through the storms

The Neelon Canal, named after a village on the eastern bank of the Sirhind Canal, has stood strong for over 140 years, rarely overflowing even during heavy rains or floods.

Interestingly, rainwater from the Ludhiana-Ropar highway often seeps into the canal but it doesn’t cause flooding. Thanks to the canal’s smart design, careful water management and natural protection.

Built in the late 1800s under the order of Maharaja Mahendra Singh of Patiala, the canal was inaugurated in 1882 as the largest irrigation system in the Malwa region. Its construction involved cutting deep into the ground, which made it less likely to overflow. Water is released from the Ropar Headworks only when needed, reducing the risk of excess flow.

Another key factor is the tree cover along both sides of the canal. The trees help stabilise the soil, reduce erosion and absorb excess rainwater, acting as a natural barrier against flooding. Local residents say the greenery has played a quiet but crucial role in keeping the canal safe.

Manmohan Sharma, a 70-year-old resident of Neelon Kalan, said he’s never seen the canal overflow in his lifetime. His grandparents also recalled that the canal remained calm between Ropar Headworks and Neelon Bridge. In the past, it was even used to transport timber, people and cattle using a simple raft system.

Harshant Kumar Verma from the Canal Department explained that canals built by cutting into the earth were naturally more stable. He said engineers carefully monitor water levels, especially during the flood season, to prevent any mishap.

Officials, including Executive Engineer Damandeep Singh and SDO Avaldeep Singh, confirmed that regular patrols were conducted to check for weak spots along the canal banks.

The canal is 13.4 ft deep and 220 ft wide at its base. It’s lined in key sections to further strengthen its structure.

Historically, Doraha town became a hub for timber trade due to the canal’s role in transportation. Neelon Bridge also became a popular picnic spot, especially near Deer Park.

Manav Kareer, a contractor from Ahmedgarh, was set to launch a boating project on the canal but postponed it due to monsoon and flood risks.

He said the Canal Department could earn ?10–15 lakh annually from such ventures.

Meanwhile, the Ludhiana-Ropar highway, which runs alongside the canal, often suffers damages during rains. Maintenance crews frequently repair eroded sections to keep the road safe for year-round travel.