Neeraj, Ajay to fight it out in final

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 20

Top seed Neeraj Yashpaul of Chandigarh and second seed Ajay Kundu of Haryana overpowered their respective opponents to enter the men’s singles final of the HTA-AITA Tennis Tournament at Harvest Tennis Academy campus, Jassowal Kular village.

In the first semifinal, Neeraj faced third seed Sunil Malik of Haryana, whom he defeated 6-1, 6-2 to storm into the final. However, in the second semifinal, Ajay Kundu had to sweat it out to edge out Rhythm Malhotra from Delhi 6-4, 7-6 to join Neeraj in the summit clash.

In the men’s doubles section, Akash Katewa of Rajasthan and Sunil Malik of Haryana beat Amit Bzad of Haryana and Ajay Kundu 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 while the pair of Dalwinder Singh and Sehajpreet Singh Bajwa, both from Punjab, defeated Rhythm Malhotra of Delhi and Alok Hazare of Madhya Pradesh 6-1, 6-4.