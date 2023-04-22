Neeraj wraps up men’s singles title

Ludhiana, April 21
Top seed Neeraj Yashpaul of Chandigarh outwitted second seed Ajay Kundu of Haryana to wrap up the title in the men’s singles category in the HTA-AITA tennis tournament held on the Harvest Tennis Academy campus, Jassowal Kular village, near here on Friday. In the final, Neeraj outwitted Ajay 6-4, 6-2 to wrap up the title.
In the doubles section, Akash Katewa from Rajasthan paired with Sunil Malik of Haryana to outperform Punjab pair of Dalwinder Singh and Sehajpreet Singh Bajwa 7-5, 6-4 to lay their hands on the winners’ trophy.
Gurdeep Singh, former DIG, and vice-president of Harvest campus, gave away prizes to winners. Prizes worth rupees RS 1 lakh were distributed among position holders. Academy director Darran Ferre, manager Gaurav Bhardwaj, Jay Sharma and Puja Chandpuri, principal and vice-principal respectively, Harvest International School, and referee Jajbir Singh were among others present at the prize distribution function.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Creation of theatre commands delayed
No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...
ISRO moves GSAT-12 satellite to graveyard orbit
According to the ISRO, the post mission disposal operation o...
Indian swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala equals world record in first attempt at Sea of Galilee in Israel
Dadiala, 21, who set a world record in November 2022 in Goa ...