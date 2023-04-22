Neeraj wraps up men’s singles title

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 21

Top seed Neeraj Yashpaul of Chandigarh outwitted second seed Ajay Kundu of Haryana to wrap up the title in the men’s singles category in the HTA-AITA tennis tournament held on the Harvest Tennis Academy campus, Jassowal Kular village, near here on Friday. In the final, Neeraj outwitted Ajay 6-4, 6-2 to wrap up the title.

In the doubles section, Akash Katewa from Rajasthan paired with Sunil Malik of Haryana to outperform Punjab pair of Dalwinder Singh and Sehajpreet Singh Bajwa 7-5, 6-4 to lay their hands on the winners’ trophy.

Gurdeep Singh, former DIG, and vice-president of Harvest campus, gave away prizes to winners. Prizes worth rupees RS 1 lakh were distributed among position holders. Academy director Darran Ferre, manager Gaurav Bhardwaj, Jay Sharma and Puja Chandpuri, principal and vice-principal respectively, Harvest International School, and referee Jajbir Singh were among others present at the prize distribution function.