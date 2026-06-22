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Home / Ludhiana / NEET re-exam conducted amid tight security in Ludhiana

NEET re-exam conducted amid tight security in Ludhiana

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:57 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Candidates being checked outside a centre before the exam at Government Smart School, PAU, on Sunday. Ashwani Dhiman
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The NEET re-examination was held across 15 centres in Ludhiana district under tight security by Punjab Police and CRPF personnel. The Deputy Commissioner was the nodal officer to ensure transparency and discipline. Exam material was transported from custodian bank vaults to centres in specially escorted vehicles.

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To facilitate candidates, the state government offered free travel in PUNBUS and Punjab Roadways buses, extending the benefit to one accompanying guardian. The Railways also operated four special trains across the state to ease student movement.

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Candidates underwent strict frisking before entry and biometric verification was mandatory at all centres.

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The paper drew varied responses from aspirants. Tanvi, who appeared at Government Model Smart School, PAU, said: “The previous paper was easier. This time, physics was lengthy, consuming most of the time.” Jasmine found chemistry tough.

Avni at Ludhiana’s Smart School, PAU, felt the test was easier compared to the cancelled one. Muskan after appearing for the exam said: “The paper was much better than the last one that got cancelled due to question paper leak. Questions were easy and I hope to clear the same and secure MBBS admission.”

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Shallu said physics was difficult this time.

Sunday’s re-exam was conducted smoothly, with the authorities emphasising a foolproof system.

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