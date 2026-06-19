NEET re-exam has Ludhiana admn on toes

The NEET (UG)-2026 re-exam will be held on June 21. Not taking any chance for any kind of lapse in Ludhiana district, a review meeting of the officials from the administration, police, transport, PSPCL, Health and Fire departments will be held on June 19.

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For the smooth, fair and secure conduct of the examination, a total of 15 examination centres have been established in the district.

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The district administration is going to focus on various aspects. The Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Ludhiana Rural, have been requested to ensure foolproof security arrangements at the examination centres and during the transportation of confidential examination material. The District Fire Officer has been requested to ensure the availability of fire safety services and prompt response to any emergency situation.

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The Chief Engineer, PSPCL, has been requested to ensure uninterrupted power/electricity supply at all centres on the day of the examination. Besides, the Health Department will ensure that medical teams equipped with first-aid kits, essential medicines and other necessary items will be deployed outside the examination centres.

Major focus on transportation of exam material

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The National Testing Agency (NTA), New Delhi, has requested the administration to facilitate vehicles for the secure transportation of confidential examination material from the custodian bank to the examination centres. Accordingly, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Ludhiana, has been requested to arrange 15 vehicles so that material should reached the respective centres with utmost confidentiality.

DC Himanshu Jain said deployment of CAPF personnel in addition to the local police force was ensured for the transportation of the confidential examination material. Two armed CAPF personnel would be deployed for each examination centre. These personnel would first report to the custodian bank and thereafter, escort trunks containing the material to the respective examination centres, thereby providing an additional layer of security.

The NEET leak incident has already brought disrepute to the country. The NEET-UG 2026 was held on May 3 and the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled it on May 12 after evidence emerged that questions from a pre-circulated “guess paper” allegedly matched the actual exam paper.