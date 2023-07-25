Neglected Kakowal Road plagues commuters

Harshraj Singh
Ludhiana, July 24
Before the onset of this year’s monsoon, a considerable number of major roads were not repaired, leading to hardships for commuters.
Among these troublesome roads is Kakowal Road, situated outside the Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction, which is urgently in need of the government’s attention.
Residents are urging the government to promptly address the issue and either recarpet or reconstruct the road as soon as possible. The substantial rain-filled potholes on the road have become a cause for accidents and the authorities have failed to even initiate temporary repairs on the damaged stretch.
Balwinder Singh, a regular commuter, has observed the road’s deteriorating condition for a long period but has seen no efforts toward its recarpeting. The dangerous potholes pose significant risks, which have become worse during the current rainy season. Despite the need for prior recarpeting before the rainy season, no action has been taken. Now, the public appeals to the government to take necessary measures.
A shopkeeper along Kakowal Road pointed out troubles faced by two-wheeler riders and e-rickshaws due to uneven road portions. Demanding swift repair for commuter safety, he also highlighted the issue of flying dust particles caused by vehicles passing over the broken road. A large number of people commute through the broken stretch daily. He said the MLA concerned should raise the matter with the authorities for immediate action to ensure safety of the people.
Manmohan Singh, a resident of Kakowal village, said the responsibility for recarpeting the road falls under the Public Works Department (PWD). The lack of an efficient water drainage system had been a major factor in the road’s deterioration. He emphasised the importance of establishing a proper drainage system before recarpeting the road.
However, MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian could not be contacted for comments.
