Neglected park troubles Harnam Nagar residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 13

Owing to the municipal corporation’s neglect in maintaining it the state of a public park near the railway crossing in Harnam Nagar (near Model Town), is appalling. The visible open litter indicates prolonged negligence, with no efforts made to clean the area for many days. Residents in the vicinity emphasised the lack of efforts made to plant grass and other plants in the park.

Upon entering the park, visitors are greeted by litter. Despite the presence of an open gym and a canopy with seating arrangements, area residents tend to avoid the park due to its poor condition. The residents said there is nobody to look after the park. Additionally, concerns were raised by some residents about the presence of stray dogs now occupying the park.

Advocate Jaswinder Kaur said, “Our neighbourhood park is rendered unusable due to its inadequate upkeep. The municipal corporation has not assigned any personnel for its cleanliness, and there is a noticeable absence of a gardener to care for the plants. We urge for the plantation of grass in the park and its overall improvement.”

She added children refrain from playing in the park due to the presence of stray dogs. The footpaths and canopy area remain unclean, having not been tended to for a long period. She further said that it is the responsibility of the civic body to ensure the maintenance and development of the park.

Nidhi, another resident of Harnam Nagar, said, “Previously, people would stroll along the footpaths, but now many refrain from visiting the park. We urge the civic body to implement necessary measures for the park’s maintenance.” An official of MC’s Horticulture Branch said they will look into the matter and take necessary steps in this regard.

It’s pertinent to note that Bhai Chattar Singh Park, situated nearby and also in a state of neglect, has seen a decline in visitors from Harnam Nagar. Residents revealed that a considerable number had discontinued their visits there after the municipal corporation constructed a shed for a waste compactor system in the park.