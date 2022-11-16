Nehru Planetarium reopens for public

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 15

The Nehru Planetarium built in Rose Garden by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has been reopened for the public and schoolchildren today. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shena Agarwal and Zonal Commissioner at Zone D Jasdev Singh Sekhon were among those present.

Sekhon said the planetarium had been reopened from Tuesday onwards.