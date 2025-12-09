Nehru Rose Garden set for facelift as MC floats Rs 8.46 crore tender

The Nehru Rose Garden situated in the heart of the city is all set to get a major facelift with the Municipal Corporation (MC) floating a tender for the refurbishment of the garden.

Advertisement

It is the third time that a tender is being issued. On earlier two occasions, tenders were cancelled after irregularities were found in the tendering process.

Advertisement

Witnessing heavy footfall from all walks of life on a daily basis, the Rose Garden would be upgraded with Rs 8.46 crore (estimated cost) project covering all aspects to facilitate the residents.

Advertisement

Various components of the project include the civil cost, including construction of footpaths, etc (approx Rs 1.32 crore), lighting and electrical (around Rs 2.15 crore), horticulture cost, including ornamental plants/rose beds, grass, etc (approx Rs 3.29 crore), water tank (approx over Rs 21.40 lakh), irrigation cost (approx Rs 85.62 lakh), kids playing area (approx Rs 19.82 lakh), open gym (approx Rs 5.67 lakh), toilet block (approx Rs 32.06 lakh) and testing charges (Rs 4.21 lakh - 0.5 per cent of the total estimate). The total cost of the project is over Rs 8.46 crore.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the Nehru Rose Garden was among the major green spaces in the city. Not only morning/evening walkers but a large number of residents also visit the garden to spend leisure time with their families.

Advertisement

Besides planting ornamental plants, new rose beds would also be planted in the garden. Irrigation system, including sprinklers, would be installed and footpaths would also be redeveloped across the garden.

Municipal Corporation officials said the tender for taking up the project had been floated and bids

had been invited to finalise the contractor.

The MC Commissioner said the officials concerned had been directed to complete the tender process and ensure that the project was completed at the earliest. It would be ensured that there should be no compromise with the quality of the works.

Past controversies

The project has been marred by a controversy twice and became embroiled in a corruption scandal earlier this year when an alleged audio clip of the then superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar, demanding a 10 per cent commission from a contractor in exchange for awarding the work, surfaced. The leak prompted the Vigilance Bureau to arrest Kanwar, intensifying scrutiny on the municipal administration.

The first tender, issued in December 2024, also drew criticism when officials allegedly manipulated dates during the enforcement of the model code of conduct. The matter was escalated to the Election Commission and an internal committee later recommended scrapping and reissuing of the tender.