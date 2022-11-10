Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust confers awards, scholarships

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 9

Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, founded in 1983 by late Sat Paul Mittal, today conferred the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards and distributed scholarships for the year 2022. These were presented by guest of honour Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Rakesh Bharti Mittal, president, Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust and vice chairman of the Bharti Enterprises, was also present on the occasion.

The award winners were presented with a cash prize of Rs 12 lakh and felicitated with citations for the Sat Paul Mittal Platinum Award and the Sat Paul Gold Award for the year 2022 in individual and institutional categories.

The Sat Paul Mittal Platinum Award in the individual category was received by Dr Radhike Khanna, a visionary in the field of special education, championed the cause of persons with disabilities, especially intellectual disabilities. She spearheads three organisations — Om Creations Trust, Shraddha Charitable Trust and Om Abode Social Innovation Institute. With her pioneering methodologies, she has ensured a holistic understanding of individuals with special needs and has forged new ways of teaching young adults and training special educators.

The Sat Paul Mittal Platinum Award in the Institutional category was conferred to HelpAge India.

The Sat Paul Mittal Gold Award in the individual category was received by Jadav Payeng, an environmental activist and forestry worker from Majuli. Popularly known as the ‘The Forest Man’, he has spent 30 years of his life planting around 40 million trees to turn 550 hectares of barren land into a lush green forest all by himself.

The Sat Paul Mittal Gold Award in the institutional category was conferred to Sasakawa India Leprosy Foundation.

Congratulating the winners, Rakesh Bharti Mittal said, “Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust is committed to empowering the disadvantaged sections of society with a special focus on education. We are grateful to receive an overwhelming response and exceptional award entries showcasing their selfless commitment towards society”.