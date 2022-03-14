Neighbour booked for raping minor

Ludhiana, March 13
A man allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old girl and raped her for five days in a hotel room in Amritsar. He also shot objectionable videos of the girl and made them viral on social media.
The Khanna police yesterday registered a case of kidnapping, rape and under the IT Act against the man, identified as Pritpal Singh of Kodi village, Khanna.
In a complaint to the police the girl’s mother said Pritpal is their neighbour and he used to visit their house frequently. On February 14, Pritpal took her daughter to some hotel in Amritsar where he raped her for five days.
“After five days Pritpal brought my daughter back to the village and the village panchayat got compromise done between the two families. Two days back, objectionable photographs of my daughter went viral on social media and when I asked my daughter about the same, she then revealed that Pritpal had clicked her nude photographs and made videos in a hotel room at Amritsar,” alleged the girl’s mother.
Investigating officer Inspector Rajparvinder Kaur said raids are being conducted to nab the accused.
