Neighbour booked for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 9

A neighbour solemnised a fake marriage with a 16-year-old girl at Focal Point and later raped her.

The Focal Point police yesterday registered a case against the suspect, identified as Sanjay Yadav.

The complainant, the girl’s father, told the police that on December 7 when his daughter returned from her school, she said she was in a relationship with the suspect. The same day he convinced her to get married with him.

“Believing the suspect, my daughter sat in his mini truck. He took her to some temple in the area where he applied vermillion on the head of my daughter and told her that they were married now. Later, he took her to some isolated place where he parked the vehicle and raped her in it,” the

complainant alleged.

The victim’s father said the suspect had a clear motive to exploit her sexually. He demanded that strict action should be taken against him.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Veena Rani said after registering a case under relevant sections against the suspect, raids were being conducted to nab him.