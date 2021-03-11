Neighbour rapes 13-year-old girl for 3 months in Ludhiana, arrested

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 15

The police have arrested a youth, Mohit Kumar, resident of GK Estate, Gopal Nagar, under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl living in the neighbourhood.

In a report lodged with the police, the victim said Mohit Kumar used to visit her residence when she was alone and used to rape her by threatening her. “This had been going on for almost three months,” she added. The girl said Mohit Kumar had threatened to kill her if she tells about this to her parents or anybody else.

“It was on Saturday that when our daughter complained of bellyache that we took her to the Civil Hospital and she told us about the rape after examination by doctors,” said the parents of the girl. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.