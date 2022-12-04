Neighbour tries to rape minor girl in Khanna village, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 3

A neighbour allegedly attempted to rape a seven-year-old girl at Jalajan village in Khanna. The Khanna Sadar police yesterday registered a case against the suspect, identified as Harjit Singh.

The victim’s father, who is also the complainant in the case, told the police that on August 28, while he was at work, he received a phone call from his wife who informed him about the sexual assault on their daughter.

“When I reached home, a few villagers had gathered at my house and they said they had seen the suspect barging into our house. After locking the door from inside, he forcibly took off the clothes of my daughter and tried to rape her. The villagers then rushed towards my house to save the girl. The suspect fled the house when they reached there,” the victim’s father said.

The suspect had targeted the girl when was alone at home, since her mother was also not in the house when the incident had occurred. The victim’s mother had arrived only after the villagers had intervened.

The investigating officer, inspector Parveen Sharma, said a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act had been registered against the suspect and raids were being held to arrest him.

Sources said talks for a compromise were on in the case but when no compromise could be reached, a case was registered on Friday in this regard.