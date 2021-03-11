Neighbourhood watch scheme to help curb crimes against women, children

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 13

Aiming to curb the rising cases of sexual exploitation and elopement in the industrial hub having more than 40 lakh population, the police have been working diligently on the neighbourhood watch scheme.

Want everyone to be protector of women: DCP

  • DCP (Traffic) Saumya Mishra, who also holds the charge of Headquarters, says the police, through the neighbourhood watch scheme, want to build a society in which everyone will become custodian of women and children and prevent crime against them. The Punjab Police Mahila Mittars are fully charged up for this novel initiative.

There have been cases in which accused belong to other states and cops find it difficult to trace their whereabouts.

The scheme it is a step towards the women and children safety. This will sensitise victims of sexual assault, kidnapping and female folk in general from falling prey to the criminals living in and around their locality.

A brainchild of Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma and being executed by ADCP (Headquarters) Pragya Jain, the police have roped in a team of Punjab Police Mahila Mittar (PPMM), who will lead from the front. The team is being also assisted by retired police officials, reformed drug addicts and their parents, cops from police Saanjh Kendras, retired government officials, two full-time women coordinators (psychologists), volunteers, members from NGOs and civil society, etc.

Talking to The Tribune, ADCP Pragya Jain said the team was given special training about how to sensitise the women, children and the victims of sexual assault and elopement cases. They will also be taught about their rights under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (PCOSO) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We call it neighbourhood watch scheme because neighbours or civil society members will play the role of custodian of women and children in their respective areas. Parents will also keep a watch over the physical and social footprints of their children. Our purpose is to prevent crime against women and children either with the intervention of parents, society people or by the alertness of female folk,” added ADCP Pragya.

According to the ADCP, the team, apart from visiting schools and colleges, is also interacting with people. Special meetings are being held in hotspots where cases of sexual assault, elopement of minor girls have been taking place. “We are holding mohalla meetings and appointing custodians who will be in touch with the cops to ensure prevention of crime against women and children. The team will also visit vehras where population from other states lives together on same premises and cases of sexual assaults have also been reported from these places. At these places working parents leave their children alone at home and they fall prey to the dirty minded people. At such places, we will interact with the children, women and the people in general. We will appoint custodian from such places who will keep watch over children and suspicious persons to ensure they remain safe,” she added.

In recent rape cases of minor girls, the accused lured them with money and high living standard, but dumped them after committing rape. In several cases, children were raped by their kin.

