Neighbours attack family, six booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 10

Almost a month after neighbours attacked a family that stopped them from drinking in the open in Jamalpur colony, the police registered a case here yesterday.

The Moti Nagar police registered a case against the suspects under various sections of the IPC. They have been identified as Shivpal, Subhash Pal, Rahul and three unidentified persons, all residents of Jamalpur colony.

Complainant Kanica Goyal, a resident of Jamalpur colony, said the suspects were consuming liquor in the open and creating ruckus on November 13, 2023. They were also bursting crackers in the street.

“Since they were creating trouble in the area, I, along with my husband Lalit Goyal and brother-in-law Deepak Goyal, asked them to stop consuming liquor in the open. On this, they got furious and thrashed all of us,” she alleged complainant.

The complainant said: “When we raised an alarm, people gathered at the spot. On seeing them, the suspects fled from the spot and threatened us of dire consequences”.

Investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajmer Singh said further investigations hadbeen initiated into the matter and raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.