Neither life nor business safe in state: BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab general secretary Anil Sarin and former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has expressed grief over the murder of the son of Ludhiana’s well-known vendor, raising serious questions about the law and order situation in the state.

Condemning the incident, they demanded the immediate arrest of the suspects and strict action against them.

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Sarin said the continued occurrence of criminal incidents in Punjab was a matter of serious concern for the state’s security system. Hardly a day passes without reports of murders and deaths caused due to drug overdose, extortion threats issued by gangsters or a shooting incident somewhere in the state. Such incidents have created an atmosphere of fear among people.

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Sarin has urged the state government to take action against criminals, ensure accountability within the police administration and safeguard lives.