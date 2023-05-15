Nepal native found hanging from tree in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 14
A man was found hanging from a tree near the Dholewal Military Camp on Sunday evening.
The deceased was identified as Ruk Bahadur Thapa, a native of Nepal, who was staying in Sherpur here.
Station House Officer (SHO), Police Division 6, Inspector Satwant Singh, said the victim had settled in Ludhiana many years ago and he was working at a hospital canteen.
The SHO said preliminary investigation suggested that it could be a case of suicide. CCTV cameras of the area were also being scanned by the police to know the exact timing when the man reached the scene.
The family of the deceased was staying in Nepal and the police were trying to contact them. The body has been kept at the Civil Hospital mortuary.
