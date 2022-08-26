Nepalese help decamps with cash, valuables worth lakhs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 25

A Nepalese domestic help, along with his aides, decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs from his employer’s house at Rajguru Nagar after serving the family food laced with some poisonous substance.

The Sarabha Nagar police yesterday registered a case against the suspect, Bahadur, and his unidentified accomplices.

Ashok Sachdeva, the owner of the house, said around 45 days ago, a Nepalese servant was employed in the house.

“Yesterday, he served food to the family around 9.30 pm. The food was consumed by me, my wife and our son. After having food, my wife’s health deteriorated, following which my son took her to a hospital. I went to sleep in my room with severe headache while my daughter-in-law and grandson who did consume the food were already sleeping in their room,” he said.

Ashok said later in the night, when his son returned home, the servant was not there and he raised an alarm. When he checked almirahs, all cash and valuables were missing.

He said when they checked CCTV cameras, they saw Bahadur and his unidentified accomplices were going out from the house with a bag.

Investigating officer ASI Bhupinder Singh said as per the family, stolen valuables were worth several lakhs. A probe was on to nab the suspects.