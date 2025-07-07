Nepalese killed in Giaspura

A Nepalese man was brutally killed in Giaspura. He was attacked with sharp weapons on Saturday night. People took him to a hospital but he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Kishan Thapa. He was staying near Giaspura Park.

Thapa was married but he had a dispute with his wife due to which he had been staying with his friend Sameer for a long time. He was going to get his bike from a street near Giaspura with Sameer when several assailants killed him.

Advertisement

Sameer said about two hours before the murder, Thapa had a fight with a youth over some issue. He did not know what was the reason behind the fight. When he went to the street with Thapa to take the bike, over 20 youths on around 10 bikes were present there. They also started abusing the victim.

“When I tried to stop them, the goons started abusing me too. I saved my life by running away but they caught hold of Thapa and killed him,” he said.

Advertisement

After the miscreants left the scene, he called Thapa’s brother and informed him about the incident and with the help of people, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, Sameer said.

The police suspected that so far it had been found out that the miscreants who killed Thapa had some old enmity with him. The real cause of death will be known only after recording statements of his family members.

On Saturday, the family members and well wishers of the deceased had gathered outside a police station to lodge a protest where police officials assured that the suspects would be arrested.

SHO, Police Division 6, inspector Kulwant Kaur, said the police investigation was on and the case would be cracked soon. A case had been registered.