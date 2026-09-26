Nepalese student dies as truck hits scooter in Ludhiana

A 20-year-old B-Pharmacy student was killed while his friend sustained serious injuries after their scooter collided with a truck on Gill Canal Road near D-Mart outlet in Ludhiana on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Kumar and the injured as Parveen. Both of them were natives of Nepal and at present, they were staying in the Bapu School area of Basti Jodhewal here.

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Rohit’s family said he had recently started his B-Pharmacy course at Sigma College and had attended the college for only two days before the fatal accident. His brother Varinder Kumar said Rohit was one of the three siblings and their father worked as a security guard.

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According to the family, the two youths were returning from college when the accident occurred.

A local resident claimed that an ambulance was parked on the wrong side of the canal road. The Honda Activa allegedly struck the stationary ambulance, following which a truck approaching from the rear of the parked vehicle hit the two-wheeler.

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Rohit died at the scene while Parveen suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Kalyan Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The truck driver and the ambulance driver allegedly left the scene after the accident.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO, Sadar police station, said a police team reached the spot and began investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.

“CCTV footage from cameras installed near the site is being examined to identify the truck and establish the sequence of events,” he said.

The SHO said the police were also examining whether the positioning of the ambulance played any role in the accident. An FIR has been registered against the truck driver.