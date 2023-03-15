Nephew kills man over monetary dispute at village

Ludhiana, March 14
A man killed his uncle (mother’s brother) over a money dispute at Bhagpur village late on Monday night.
The suspect, Sunil Kumar, had reportedly hit the victim’s head with a hammer which led to his death.
The deceased has been identified as Inderjit Verma.
As per information, the victim and his nephew were into the construction business. The duo had taken some construction contract at Bhagpur village. On Monday night, both had consumed liquor at the site where they started arguments over some money dispute.
Later, the arguments took a ghastly turn and Sunil brought a hammer and hit his head with it. The suspect continued to hit him till the victim breathed his last.
After committing the crime, the suspect fled the scene. Later, someone informed the police and the body was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.
SI Kulbir Singh said a case of murder was registered against the suspect and raids were being conducted to nab him.
