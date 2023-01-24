Netaji remembered

Ludhiana, January 23
Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra attended an event held by the Freedom Fighters Successors Organisation on Monday to commemorate the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Presiding over the event, Jauramajra said the government was making every possible effort for the welfare of the freedom fighters.
The minister said he would meet each 22 living freedom fighters in Punjab and all issues concerning them will be resolved promptly.
He said financial assistance of Rs 50,000 would also be given to the needy freedom fighters to repair houses/roofs. He said he had also proposed to hike the monthly pension of freedom fighters and would also raise the matter with the Chief Minister.
Earlier, the Cabinet Minister paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters and said the government would initiate more welfare measures for freedom fighters and their families.
He added that the youth must play an active role in cherishing the aspirations of our great freedom fighters.
