Neva opens 9th showroom

Tribune News Service

Garment manufacturer Neva on Saturday inaugurated its 9th showroom in Ludhiana on Malhar Road. On the occasion, Chairman Komal Kumar Jain and director Niti Jain inaugurated showroom. He said now the number of showrooms across the country has increased to 122. He told that he will get the best products of the company at the new store. He said that Neva is a well-known name for thermal and undergarments. Neva’s COO Sanit Jain said Neva’s fashion range livelihood variety will also be available to customers in the showroom. Neva Company’s retail and online head Gaurav Bashamboo was also present on the occasion.