Home / Ludhiana / New batch welcomed with white coat ceremony at DMCH

New batch welcomed with white coat ceremony at DMCH

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:30 AM Oct 11, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) conducted a white coat ceremony for the MBBS batch of 2025 on Friday at the campus.

During the ceremony, all students of 2025 batch were introduced to the audience and adorned white coats by their parents.

Dr Hitant Vohra, professor and head of anatomy and Dr Garima Matta, professor of physiology warmly welcomed the dignitaries, parents and new students.

Dean Academics Dr Sandeep Kaushal encouraged students to make the best use of their time at the institution.

Bipin Gupta, secretary, DMCH Managing Society, congratulated the students. He assured parents that their wards would get the best education at the institute.

Principal Dr GS Wander introduced the faculty members of various disciplines to the students. Dr Wander said that in the field of medicine, one always remained a student and the more one inclined to learn, the better they got.

Dr Ekta Bansal, professor and head, department of biochemistry, proposed the vote of thanks. As a token of the institute’s commitment to the green Initiative, saplings were distributed among parents of students.

