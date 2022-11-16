New company holds first meeting for 24x7 canal water supply project

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 15

The first meeting of the Board of Directors of Ludhiana Urban Water and Wastewater Management Limited for the upcoming 24x7 canal water supply project was held here on Tuesday.

The newly formed company would handle the upcoming water supply project under which treated water from Sidhwan Canal would be supplied to all 95 wards of the city. The project is funded by the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The meeting was headed by MC Commissioner-cum-Managing Director of the company Shena Aggarwal today. The meeting was attended by Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, councillors Rakesh Parashar and Baljinder Singh, MC Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg and other officials.

Dr Aggarwal said now, there would be 10 directors in the company. An executive committee of three members had been formed. The MC Commissioner, a Joint Commissioner and Superintending Engineer (O&M) were members of the committee. It was discussed that a bank account of the company would get opened soon and the civic body would deposit an amount of Rs 10 lakh in the account of the company.

In the meeting, a discussion was held regarding the work that would be done under the project’s first phase. A 580 MLD water treatment plant would be set up at Bilga village.

Notably, a request for proposal (RFP)/tender for the first phase of the project at an estimated cost of Rs 1693.37 crore has already been floated. It is expected that bids will be opened next month.

A 165-km long main pipeline would be laid for the project. As many as 139 sites were identified for overhead service reservoirs (OHSRs) in the city. New OHSRs would be constructed at over 50 sites while the existing reservoirs can be rehabilitated, if required.