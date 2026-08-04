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Home / Ludhiana / New corn cob collector machine offers hope for faster, labour-saving maize harvesting

New corn cob collector machine offers hope for faster, labour-saving maize harvesting

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:41 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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PAU officials during field demonstration of the tractor-operated corn cob collector at Sohian village.
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Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is evaluating the performance of a tractor-operated corn cob collector machine aimed at making maize harvesting more efficient, economical, and less labour-intensive. The machine is currently undergoing field testing at the University’s Testing Centre, Department of Farm Machinery and Power Engineering, to assess its performance under actual field conditions.

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To review the machine’s operation, PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal visited a field demonstration organised at Sohian village. During the demonstration, the machine effectively collected maize cobs from the field and deposited them into a collection bucket while simultaneously gathering chopped maize straw in a separate container. As per the preliminary observations shared during the demonstration, the machine has an operational capacity of approximately 0.30 to 0.35 acre per hour.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gosal said that PAU remains committed to evaluating and promoting innovative agricultural machinery that can address emerging challenges in farming. He emphasised that mechanisation plays a crucial role in enhancing farm productivity, reducing dependence on manual labour and lowering cultivation costs. Appreciating the machine’s performance, he stated that such innovations could greatly benefit maize growers by saving time, reducing labour requirements and improving harvesting efficiency. He further added that scientific evaluation at PAU would help establish the machine’s field performance and provide farmers with reliable information regarding its suitability for adoption.

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The demonstration was attended by Dr Manjeet Singh, Dean, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, PAU; Dr Vishal Bector, Associate Director (Institutional Relations), PAU; Dr Mahesh Kumar Narang, Head, Department of Farm Machinery and Power Engineering, PAU; and scientists from the maize section. The participants observed the machine’s operation and interacted with its developers.

The corn cob collector machine has been developed by KS Agriculture Industries Pvt Ltd, Khurd, Ahmedgarh (Malerkotla). During the demonstration, developers Amandeep Singh and Gurdeep Singh explained the machine’s design features and operational mechanism.

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