Home / Ludhiana / New dates for Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan to be announced soon

New dates for Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan to be announced soon

Games were postponed due to the floods as the authorities concerned prioritised relief and rehabilitation work

Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:16 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
Dignitaries take part in a torch relay to mark the beginning of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan.
The state government launched Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in 2022, an initiative to promote sports and encourage people to adopt an active lifestyle. This state-wide sports festival, organised by the Directorate of Sports, Punjab, in collaboration with district administrations, aims to promote a culture of sports and provide a platform to athletes to showcase their skills.

The ball for the fourth edition was set rolling with a torch relay, commencing on August 20 from War Heroes Stadium, Sangrur. The games were scheduled to begin with block/panchayat-level competitions from September 3 to 15, but were postponed due to the floods as the authorities concerned prioritised relief and rehabilitation work.

A new schedule for the games will be announced once the situation stabilises. Participants and stakeholders will be informed through official channels, said the authorities concerned at state Sports Department headquarter at Chandigarh.

Over 5 lakh competitors across nine age categories (U-14 to above 65 years) from block/panchayat to district and state-levels took part in the inaugural edition of this sports extravaganza, held at various venues across the state, making it an inclusive event for people of all ages, featuring competitions in a wide range of disciplines, including both traditional and regular sports.

In the next two years, too, an overwhelming number of athletes were seen in action in 37 disciplines, including para-sports, during which a whopping Rs 9 crore prize money was pocketed by winners each year.

Prominent sportspersons and organisers extend a helping hand in conducting the event. The winners receive certificates and cash awards, with state-level winners getting up to Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, for the first three positions. The event also provides opportunities for athletes to showcase their talent, to pursue a career in sports, including potential selections for state or national teams. This encourages others to follow in their footsteps.

The Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan project has been a massive success, inspired by the Olympics, symbolising the spirit of sports and unity. The event is kicked off with a torch relaying ceremony. The torch is carried through all districts, promoting participation and excitement among local communities representing. The relay generates buzz and anticipation among participants, officials and spectators, setting the stage for the games.

The state government is investing in developing sports infrastructure to support the initiative, providing training programmes and resources to support the development of athletes, implementing anti-doping measures to ensure fair play and promote a clean sporting environment, emphasising the importance of making Punjab a leading state in sports.

