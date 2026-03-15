New Deep Nagar residents protest liquor vend

Residents of the New Deep Nagar area staged a protest late on Friday over the opening of a liquor vend in their locality.

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The angered protesters staged a sit in, blocked the road and forcibly shut the vend’s shutter.

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The protesters expressed concern over the location of the vend, claiming that it was situated near schools and colleges. They said this will adversely affect the students and the youth.

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The protest was called off after police assured the locals of taking action in connection with the matter.