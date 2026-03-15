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Home / Ludhiana / New Deep Nagar residents protest liquor vend

New Deep Nagar residents protest liquor vend

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:26 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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Residents of the New Deep Nagar area staged a protest late on Friday over the opening of a liquor vend in their locality.

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The angered protesters staged a sit in, blocked the road and forcibly shut the vend’s shutter.

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The protesters expressed concern over the location of the vend, claiming that it was situated near schools and colleges. They said this will adversely affect the students and the youth.

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The protest was called off after police assured the locals of taking action in connection with the matter.

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