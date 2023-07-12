New equipment for cops to regulate traffic on Ludhiana roads

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 11

The Ludhiana Commissionerate today distributed various equipment to the traffic police for managing traffic on the city roads.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar, Additional DCP (Traffic) Sameer Verma, along with senior traffic officials, handed over the equipment to the traffic policemen in a special event organised at the Police Lines here.

DCP Brar said for the convenience and safety of the public, the traffic police have purchased equipment so that the traffic on city roads can be regulated in a smooth and proper manner. The equipment includes 50 plastic barricades, 100 plastic safety cones, 50 plastic spring posts, 100 sets of plastic lane dividers etc.

“The traffic police have purchased these equipment from the road safety fund. In the coming days, all requirements of the traffic police would be fulfilled so that the cops can manage traffic in a professional way and residents can enjoy a smooth drive,” the DCP said.

ADCP Verma said on this occasion, traffic cops who had been performing exceptionally were also honoured and were further motivated to continue the good performance.

“Our traffic and PCR cops are also on alert due to the prevalent situation of floods in the district. PCR cops are responding to emergency calls regarding flooding on roads and ensuring that no vehicle or person enters the waterlogged areas. The cops are also helping commuters stuck on waterlogged roads,” the ADCP said.