New equipment for weightlifters, bodybuilders

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 30

New equipment, including two weightlifting barbells, a pair of 5-kg plates and collars for holding weight, were recently handed over to the Ludhiana Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Club.

Ludhiana District Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Association (LDWBA) chairman Dr Iqbal Singh Ahuja handed over these equipment to the club office-bearers. He expressed hope that the new equipment would help players in the district.

The association had added a number of items in the club last year as well. These had come handy for weightlifters preparing for different competitions.

Prem Parkash Khullar, a former national champion and LDWBA treasurer; Parvesh Chander Sharma, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist; Dr Jagjit Singh, honorary general secretary; Dr MS Chawla, Jaspinder Singh, Ram Singh, SS Dara, Rajinder Singh and Dr Ritesh Chhabra were also present on the occasion.