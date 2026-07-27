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Home / Ludhiana / New govt polyclinic to boost health services in Ludhiana

New govt polyclinic to boost health services in Ludhiana

Clinic to be opened at Urban Community Health Centre at Shimlapuri in Ludhiana

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:11 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Health officials said the polyclinic will decreased the load on the Ludhiana Civil Hospital.
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A new government polyclinic slated to be opened at Shimlapuri’s Urban Community Health Centre (UCHC) will prove to be a major boost to the healthcare infrastructure in the area and nearby localities. The facility is expected to be started at the end of this month.

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Residents of the area say the facility will bring services closer to them, significantly improving access. They will not have to rush to the Civil Hospital, located far off, for every minor ailment.

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A polyclinic is a healthcare facility that provides outpatient medical care across multiple specialties. It bridges the gap between a single-doctor clinic and a large inpatient hospital, allowing patients to see specialists and get lab tests under one roof.

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Located in the densely populated area, the facility is expected to serve nearly two lakh residents and offer specialised medical services.

Health Department officials said initiative is part of a broader plan to expand community healthcare infrastructure. It will bring specialised services to people’s doorsteps, ensuring equitable access to medical care.

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The polyclinic will have departments of different specialists who will offer their services. Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) for medicine, orthopaedics, skin diseases, gynaecology and pediatrics will be available at the polyclinic, along with a physiotherapy facility staffed by trained professionals to aid recovery and rehabilitation.

Tarsem Singh, a resident of Shimlapuri, said the Civil Hospital is on the other end of the city. “It takes nearly 45 minutes to reach the hospital and half of the day is spent in seeing a doctor. We end up visiting a private facility,” he added.

Sunita Rani, another resident, expressed hope that the facility is started soon and said she will longer be required to take a half-day leave from work to visit a doctor.

Health officials said the new facility will significantly reduce patient load at the Civil Hospital.

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