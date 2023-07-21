New international airport to miss another deadline, fourth in a row

Tribune News Service

The construction of a new integrated civil enclave and cargo terminal at the Air Force Station in Halwara, which is one of the oldest frontline airbases of the Indian Air Force (IAF), close to Ludhiana, would miss another deadline, officials have maintained.

The fresh target to complete the ongoing work has now been fixed as August 15 after missing the July 31 deadline, the government has said.

It would be the fourth deadline that the big ticket project would not be able to meet even as the interim terminal building has touched 70 per cent completion.

The development assumes significance as the Rs 47-crore civil aviation project had already missed three deadlines of June 30, January 31 and June 2022 in the past.

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora told The Tribune on Thursday that the ongoing construction work had already reached the advanced stage of completion with the overall progress of the mega project touching 80 per cent mark. Arora, who reviewed the progress of the project, here on Wednesday, said the recent incessant rains had delayed the ongoing work after the construction site was waterlogged. “Now, the construction firm has sought 15 more days to meet the deadline beyond the earlier fixed target date of July 31,” he said.

He said the state government had so far released a sum of Rs 25 crore to complete the ongoing balance work of the upcoming international airport and the demand for balance funds had already been forwarded to the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) and the Civil Aviation department, which had been mandated to jointly bear the financial burden.

Divulging the component-wise status, the MP said the construction of the interim terminal building had touched 70 per cent mark, sub-station 80 per cent, and toilet block had been completed 90 per cent. All these three components of the new airport would be ready by August 15.

He said the balance work, which was allotted on April 13 with a time limit of completion in five months, was scheduled to be completed by September 15 but all efforts were being made to finish this job as well by August 15.

The components of balance works, including apron and taxiway, have been completed 20 per cent each, while internal roads, lighting and public health works have touched the 45 per cent mark.

Besides, the planning and preparation of design of the approach road to the airport campus, bridge at entry of the approach road, and allied works inside the premises of the IAF base has already been started and are expected to be done by September 15.

“A proposal for enhancing the work of already engaged agencies has already been submitted to the government for approval,” the officials concerned told Arora.

The construction work of the project was divided into two verticals — construction of internal roads, estate public health services and campus lighting in the interim airport terminal and construction of interim airport terminal building.

While the first vertical was allotted on November 8, 2021, the second was awarded on December 9, 2021.

Both works were stopped by agencies in April and May 2022, due to non-payment of funds by GLADA.

The work had resumed on November 17 last after the state government had made available Rs 50-crore corpus for the project.

“The remaining work to build the new airport has been taken up on a war-footing and all stops have been pulled to complete the ambitious project at the earliest,” the MP said. He said the Civil Aviation department has already begun the process to launch the flight operations by the time a new airport comes up.

Of the total allocation of Rs 50 crore by the state government, a sum of Rs 25 crore had already been transferred while the total requirement estimated so far was of Rs 45 crore.

For the purpose, the Finance Department (FD) has released a sum of Rs 30 crore while the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) through the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has undertaken to bear the expenditure of Rs 20 crore.

Reviewing the project, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had recently visited the site and had directed the officers concerned to complete the ongoing work within three months. “We have put the work on a fast-track mode and no delay will be tolerated at any cost,” the CM asserted while adding that there was no dearth of funds.

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha had recently unanimously adopted a resolution to request the Centre to name the airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha. Moving the resolution during the Budget session, the Chief Minister had said it would be a humble tribute to the martyr who laid down his life for the motherland. He had said the martyr had been an inspiration for young generations.

